Minister Kota Srinivas Tests Positive for Coronavirus After being Vaccinated

Mangaluru: The district minister in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary has tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has shared this information on his tweeter handle. It is learnt that on March 29, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had taken the first dose of the Vaccination.

In his tweeter message Minister Kota Srinivas has mentioned, “I have tested positive for Coronavirus and I have been admitted to the hospital. If there is an emergency people can contact me through telephone”.

Minister has requested all those who were near him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.