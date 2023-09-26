Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Launches Mobile App for Online Training to Competitive Examinations

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development and District Minister In-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar launched the mobile app to help the youth register for online training for competitive examinations at the District Resource Centre in Rajatadri-Manipal on September 25.

After launching the mobile app, Minister Hebbalkar said, “The Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Karnataka Administrative Services and the Karnataka Police Services officers in the district will share their experience and expertise during the online training to guide the candidates. Online training classes will be held in all gram the panchayats and urban local bodies after 5:30 p.m.”

Hebbalkar urged the youth in the district to make the best use of online training.

Deputy Commissioner K Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO H Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K Arun and others were also present.

