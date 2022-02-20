Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh pays visit to New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: Hon’ble Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh paid a visit to New Mangalore Port on 20th February 2022.

Upon his arrival at the Port, the Hon’ble Minister was welcomed by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port along with Deputy Chairman & Senior Officials of the Port.

The Minister was accorded a guard of honor by the CISF personnel from NMP Unit. The Minister took a ride on tug boat inside the Port and oversaw the berths and various infrastructural facilities provided by the Port.

The Minister was apprised about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the Port.

Later the Minister had a meeting with the Port Management, Officials of KIOCL & JSW and reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines / raw materials import and export of iron ore pellets of KIOCL at New Mangalore Port and discussed in detail the future plans.

During the meeting the Minister was briefed by the Chairman on Port’s future plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance its Ease of Doing Business, Green Port Initiatives etc. future expansion programs, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the Port.

The Minister expressed happiness & appreciated the Port developmental works and various infrastructure facilities provided. The Minister’s visit to the Port was part of his two day official visit to Kudremukh Iron Ore Co. Ltd. (KIOCL), Mangalore between 19th & 20th February 2022.