Minister Shoba Karandlaje Visits Sea Erosion-Prone Areas in Kaup

Udupi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje along with a team of officials, including deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M and Assistant Commissioner K Raju on Monday, July 11 visited the Moolur area in Kaup taluk where properties have been damaged due to sea erosion.

With the onset of the monsoon, coconut trees have been uprooted and small structures belonging to several families of fishermen were damaged. Residents of Moolur, Thottam and other areas on the Padubidiri and Kaup coast live in fear as the sea has become rough after the onset of the monsoon. Though boulders have been placed to create seawalls on the entire stretch, rough waves have still washed away coconut and other trees.

Later, Minister Karandlaje speaking to media persons said that the coastal belt is receiving monsoon in the month of June as per the schedule every year. “Unfortunately this year, we did not receive rain until June 20. And in the last ten days, heavy rain has lashed the district. Due to the heavy rain, the coastal belt has experienced huge losses.”

“Nearly six to seven houses were totally damaged, and 30 houses were partially damaged. Moreover, sea erosion has been reported in a number of places in the district and property, including trees, was washed away. The district administration has started to put boulders to stop the sea erosion, but the problem will only be solved with a permanent sea wall,” she said.

Due to the CRZ norms and other regulations, the permanent sea wall building work is still pending. Karandlaje also said that requests were made to the union and the state governments to clear the technical issues as early as possible. “A huge amount of funds is required to build a permanent seawall, and we need to build more and more breakwaters. Breakwaters can stop sea erosion, and it is scientifically proven. In the coming days, we are thinking about implementing it,” she added.