Minister Shobha asks NHAI Officials to Temporarily Stop Santhekatte Vehicular Overpass project

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to temporarily stop the six-lane grade separator (vehicular overpass) project at Santhekatte on National Highway 66 in Udupi.

Karandlaje was speaking after chairing the District Development Coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting in Udupi on June 14, 2023.

The work has not been completed by May 30 as promised by the contractor. She instructed the NH officials to stop the work till September since there is a possibility of the land sliding due to water logging during the rainy season.

She also said that the contractor of the project has cut a 1 km trench at the site without building the retaining wall (or sidewall) though the monsoon has commenced.

If no action is taken, there may be landslips and the traffic on the national highway may have to be blocked, she said and asked the NHAI to ensure the safety of the commuters passing on the stretch in the rainy season.

“No work related to the project should be continued till the safety is ensured and work should be resumed once the rains recede,” she said, adding that the stretch posed heavy risk during monsoon.

The Minister said that earlier she had asked the NHAI to implement the project by deploying workers in three shifts daily. It was because the project at the busy junction on the highway has to be completed at the earliest. But the contractor has engaged the labourers only in one shift. Cutting a rock which emerged during digging the road became a hurdle to expedite the work. Now without the retaining wall, it is dangerous to go ahead with the project in the rainy season.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao told the Minister that he will hold a meeting with the NHAI officials within two days to address the issue.

District Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay said that the district police department has identified more than 50 accident zones along the national highway in the district and asked NHAI officials to implement safety measures. The contractors are not responding properly to our request, they don’t even come to the meeting.

The road work at Hemmady and Byndoor junctions has not been done scientifically and has resulted in many accidents.

The minister instructed that in the next two days, the project director of the highway authority, officials and contractors should hold a meeting at the DC office and take appropriate action. If no action is taken after that, she will demand the Transport Minister to blacklist such contractors.

Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Ganti Hole, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kaup MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, MLC Kotal Srinivas Poojary, Probationary IAS officer Yathish, ADC Veena and others were present.

