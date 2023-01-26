Minister Sunil Kumar inaugurates Flower Exhibition At Kadri Park

Mangaluru: The fruit and flower exhibition organized by the horticulture and the Women and child development department was inaugurated at the Kadri Park here, on January 26.

The Minister of Kannada and Culture and the Energy Department and also the District Minister In-charge Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Flower exhibition by cutting the ribbon.

The special attraction of the flower exhibition was the structure of the flower pot decorated with lemons and red roses.

There were a number of food stalls selling fried items like chips, fried dal, pickles, jackfruit holige, Happalam, handloom sarees and gardening tools.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar M R, Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, CEO ZP Dr Kumar, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...