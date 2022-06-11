Minister Sunil Kumar Inaugurates State-of-art Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology

Mangaluru: Minister of Kannada and Culture, and Energy Department of Karnataka and also district minister in charge of DK, Sunil Kumar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology at the Yenepoya Campus (deemed to be university), Derlakatte here on June 11.

Minister Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque along with the CEO of Tata Trusts Mumbai, Srinath N; Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi; MLA U T Khader; MLA Rajesh Naik; MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Registrar Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji.

After the inauguration, a stage programme was held in the auditorium. The programme began with an invocation. Registrar Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji welcomed the gathering.

In his introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Vijaykumar said, “It is a special day for me and Yenepoya because today our dream has turned into a reality. When I took over as the vice-chancellor, I saw the need for a comprehensive cancer facility and hence we started our work in January 2016 for a cancer centre. Since then, Yenepoya Medical College has been a functioning 1100 bedded hospital with a cancer centre attached to it. Tata Trusts has supported the institute with a one-time “grant-in-aid” in establishing the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre in the medical college hospital. The building has 6 floors and a built-in area of about 36,000 sq ft. The centre houses two Radiotherapy bunkers and one Brachytherapy bunker. A TrueBeam Radiotherapy machine and Brachytherapy machine with necessary accessories have been installed and commissioned.”

Dr M Vijaykumar further said, “Tata Trusts has been a pioneer in the field of cancer care since the 1940s and their slogan is “Cancer Free India”. The trusts is engaged in education and research in oncology to improve treatment modalities and provide access to affordable methods of treatment. When I first approached Tata Trust to open an Oncology department in Yenepoya, they wholeheartedly agreed and signed an MoU in 2018. Due to COVID-19, we were unable to start early. In Karnataka, apart from Bengaluru, this is the first Institute of Oncology. When I shared the joy with our Chancellor, he was very happy and said that he wanted to name it after his mother because our chancellor’s mother died of cancer in 1994. Today the dream of our Chancellor, naming the Institute of Oncology after his mother Zulekha Yenepoya has been realized. I would like to thank our Chancellor for allowing me to connect with the Tata Trust. I thank the CEO of Tata Trusts Srinath and Dr Sanjeev Chopra for making this dream into reality.”

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sunil Kumar said, “In the history of DK, this is a historic day because Tata Trust has supported the institute with a one-time grant-in-aid in establishing a Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre in the medical college hospital. DK district is known as the education and medical hub, and people come to Mangaluru for treatment because education and medical treatment in Mangaluru are very good. After Bengaluru, Yenepoya has the facilities to treat cancer. Cancer should be detected in the early stages. I congratulate Yenepoya and the Tata Trust for their initiative, and hope the people of Dakshina Kannada will benefit a lot from the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology.”

Addressing the gathering, CEO of Tata Trust Mumbai Srinath N said, “We aim to free India from cancer. There are lots of misconceptions about cancer and there is fear that cancer cannot be cured. To date, there is no convincing scientific evidence that links a person’s “attitude” to his or her risk of developing or dying from cancer. If you have cancer, it is normal to feel sad, angry, or discouraged sometimes and be upbeat at other times. People with a positive attitude may be more likely to maintain social connections and stay active, and physical activity and emotional support may help you cope with your cancer.”

Srinath further said, “To reduce cancer-related mortality, the Trust has shifted its focus to preventive programmes for early detection and treatment. Now, an ambitious programme of the Trust, the Tata Trust’s Cancer Care programme is looking at improving the quality of life for patients and caregivers by creating and providing affordable, accessible and high-quality cancer care across India. I would like to Congratulate the Yenepoya trust for this initiative. I would like to give a message to the staff and members of the Zulekha Oncology department. We have provided the system but to provide quality service is in your hands. Those who are serving patients are coming under emotional stress and they need your comfort and care to deal with the stress. Doctors will provide the ultimate service to cancer patients, serve the people of this state and district to the best of their abilities.”

MLA U T Khader speaking on the occasion said, “First of all, I would like to thank Tata Trust for supporting Yenepoya University to start this Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre. According to WHO, after 20 years, 2 out of 3 people will suffer from cancer. We have the responsibility to stop cancer and for that, we need to stop consuming instant food. Nowadays we don’t have time and depend on instant food. Whenever we feel hungry we prepare instant food or go to the hotels to have buffets. We have the habit of instant gratification. We need to think about our health and avoid such junk food. I also urge the Minister to add health-related lessons in the textbooks.”

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi delivered the presidential address and said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank the Almighty God for the successful launching of this project. I am extremely happy that Tata Trust sanctioned this one-time grant in establishing the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre. I wanted to name this hospital after my mother Zulekha whom we lost in 1994. She was treated in the renowned Tata Cancer Centre Mumbai. Ever since I aspired to establish a cancer centre in Mangaluru for the benefit of the people of this region and the neighbouring areas. Fortunately today thanks to the magnanimity of Tata Trust, I have been able to fulfil my vision. On behalf of Yenepoya, I express my gratitude to Rathan Tata and the group for their support. I also thank Dr Sanjeev Chopra for making this venture a huge success.”

HOD of the Oncology department Jalaluddin Akbar delivered the vote of thanks. Former Minister Ramanath Rai, MLA Pratap Simha Nayak, Abdullah Kutti, Pro-Chancellor Farhaad Yenepoya, MLCs Harish Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary, MLAs Dr Bharath Shetty, Rajesh Naik, and Umanath Kotian were also present.