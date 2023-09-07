Minister Zameer Khan Suspends Taluk Official for Poor Maintenance of Post-Matric Boys Hostel

Karnataka State Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities Welfare BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan Suspends Taluk Official for Poor Maintenance of Minorities Post-Matric Boys Hostel in Valencia, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities Welfare BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, shocked by the pathetic state of affairs during his surprise visit to the minorities post-matric boys’ hostel in Valencia, Mangaluru, ordered the suspension of taluk extension officer Manjunath. The minister, after participating in a felicitation programme organised by the district wakf committee, paid a surprise visit to this hostel in Valencia. The minister was left fuming after finding that the toilets had not been maintained properly and that the entire building lacked cleanliness.

The hostel inmates complained about the quality of food and said that chicken was served once a fortnight, instead of once a week. The supply of food was not according to the food chart, they alleged. New bedsheets and pillows had not been distributed for the past five years, and there was no one to take their complaints seriously, they alleged. The minister ordered the suspension of Manjunath on the spot and ordered the serving of show cause notices to DMO Jinendra and Warden Ashok.

Later at a meeting, the officials told the minister that a new minority hostel building would be ready within three months, after which the Valencia hostel will be shifted. The minister took the officials to task for tardy progress in the distribution of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Scheme and others. He said the local MLAs have failed to create awareness about the schemes.

Zameer said that he would come back to Mangaluru in 10 days, to hold a review meeting, and asked the officials to make some progress by then. The minister turned up late by about three hours for the review meeting, scheduled at the zilla panchayat, and the meeting got over within 20 minutes, said sources.

