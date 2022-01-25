Ministers are United and Committed to Work for the People: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Appointment of district in-charge ministers has been done after discussing it with all the ministers. They are all united and there is no discontent. “We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the government in the most appropriate way,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons here on Tuesday.

Replying to a question about appointment of district in-charge minister for Bengaluru Rural district, Bommai said, “it is the national policy of our party to assign the district which is not the native district of the ministers. There is no discontent about this decision. The speculations regarding the issue is far from truth.”

Strict action at Parappana Agrahara

Reacting to reports of prisoners at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail getting special facilities illegally, Bommai said, “i will get a report on the ground realities in the jail. I will discuss the issue with the DG(Prisons) and instruct for stringent action.”

Insecurity in Congress

Responding to KPCC President DK Shivakumar’s reported claims of many BJP MLAs preparing to quit the party and join Congress, Bommai said, a sense of insecurity is haunting the Congress. Two top leaders of the party are issuing statements with big claims. There is no question of any one from BJP jumping the ship. We have many who quit Congress and joined us.

Refusing to engage in political interpretations, Bommai said, “you will see the effects of all these developments very soon. Just wait and watch BJP will gain further strength in the coming days.”