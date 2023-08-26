Minnesota Protocol (2016) in Crime Scene Investigation Held at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: The Forensic Anthropology Unit of the Department of Forensic Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College Mangalore in collaboration with the Centre for Ethics hosted the first Minnesota protocol training in India for Forensic doctors, Forensic scientists and Forensic odonatologists. This training is aimed to equip participants with the methodological approach to crime scene investigation (CSI), from mass disasters to arbitrary executions or potentially unlawful deaths. The training focused on empowering participants to conduct prompt, effective, thorough, independent, and impartial investigations that can potentially provide justice to bereaved families.

Dr. Luis Fondebrider, Founder President of Equipo Argentino de Anthropologia Forense (EAAF) and former head of the Forensic Unit at the International Committee of Red Cross (Geneva Switzerland), was the chief resource person. Dr. Fondebrider is one of the contributors to the Minnesota protocol (2016). Dr. Vina Vaswani is also one of the contributors to the revised Minnesota Protocol (2016).

Dr Fondebrider is an expert in the exhumation, identification, and respectful repatriation of dead bodies, and is well-known across the world. Dr. Fondebrider has a wealth of expertise from managing several DVI missions, which he shared in his interactive lectures and with the participants throughout the hands-on training sessions.

The success of evidence collection in the medicolegal system depends on a systematic approach to the crime scene. The CSI experts, efficiently collect crucial physical evidence and body parts in the background. This workshop was conducted on two simulated scenes of homicides, where biological fluid and physical evidence were carefully placed. This exercise highlights the importance of a systematic approach to evidence collection, which can make all the difference in a judicial context.

A total of 13 participants from different states attended the workshop. They are professionals from Forensic Medicine, Forensic Dentistry, Forensic Sciences, and scene of crime officers (SOCO) of FSLs from Bangalore and Mangalore. The participants appreciated and expressed that they learned and acquired newer skills following the Minnesota protocol in CSI, in this unique workshop.

At the inaugural, Dr. Vina Vaswani, Director Centre for Ethics and Professor, of the Forensic Medicine department welcomed the chief resource person Dr. Luis Fondebrider. And explained the purpose and need of the Minnesota protocol in CSI. Dr M S Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, felicitated Dr Fondebrider. Dr Nasir Ahemad, organizing secretary, from Forensic Anthropology Unit, facilitated the team learning. All the staff members from Forensic Medicine and the Centre for Ethics contributed to setting up the scene.

Forensic Anthropology Unit, the Department of Forensic Medicine and the Centre for Ethics conduct various short-term training programs and workshops frequently. For more details about the happenings, one can visit https://www.yenepoya.edu.in and https://www.ethics.edu.in/. For the PGDFAO course, interested persons can contact Dr Nasir Ahemad, Forensic Anthropologist Unit, at 9406532084

