Spread the love



















Minor boy, 22-year-old lover end lives in Telangana



Hyderabad: A minor boy and his 22-year-old girlfriend in Telangana committed suicide by jumping into a well as their families had rejected their marriage proposal.

Their bodies were recovered from the open agriculture well near Raju Thanda village in Mahabubabad district.

The 17-year-old boy and the woman, both residents of Vadla Thanda were in relationship for some time. However, their families were opposed to the alliance.

The duo went missing three days ago. Their worried family members searched for them in surrounding villages.

Bodies of the duo were found floating in an agriculture well on Wednesday. Some farmers going into the field noticed the bodies and alerted police.

Police fished out the bodies and shifted them to Mahabubabad Government Hospital for autopsy.

A police officer said they registered a case and took up investigations.

A pall of gloom descended on Vadla Thanda. According to villagers, the boy, said to be a Class 10 student, and the woman, a degree student, were neighbours and were in love for couple of years.