Minor Fire Started in Server Room, Thick Smoke Engulfs MCC Bank HO Bldg-Hampankatta

Minor Fire Started in the Server Room, Thick Smoke Engulfs the Entire Mangalore Catholic Co-operative (MCC) Bank Head Office Building-Hampankatta, St Aloysius College Road/LHH Road,Mangaluru.

Mangaluru : At around 12 noon on Friday, 23 April a fire that started in the server room at the Mangalore Catholic Co-operative (MCC) Bank building located on St Aloysius Road/LHH Road, resulted in thick smoke engulfing the entire building, while the firefighters were trying their best to douse the fire. Even though the fire was doused quickly by the firemen, the thick smoke had spread throughout the inner part of the building. As it is believed that fire started in thes server room, but they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

About five emergency and fire services from Pandeshwar station rushed to the spot and put out the fire. One of the lady employees working at the MCC Bank branch in the lower level speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We all got the smell of a thick smoke, and soon we found out that a fire had started in the server room. We immediately rushed out of the building, and also alerted the staff working in the Head Office of the Bank upstairs, and they too all came rushing downstairs. But a couple of the staff could be still stuck inside the building, and the firemen were trying to get them out”.

Having come to know that a couple of the bank employees were still inside the building, the firemen had to break the window grills in order to enter inside, since the smoke was too heavy it was hard to enter through the front door. A few Board members of the bank , including Anil Lobo, the Chairman of the Bank, and other men employees assisted the firemen also. In the meantime, the electricity to the bank was disconnected.

FOLLOWING IS THE MESSAGE SENT BY ANIL LOBO-THE CHAIRMAN OF MCC BANK Dear Hampanktta branch Customers and shareholders of our Bank As you might be already aware, there was an electric stabilizer/wiring related fire incident in the corner of Hampankatta branch at @ 12 noon. There was no actual fire, but, electric burning related thick black smoke which engulfed the entire Hampankatta branch . I was present in HO at the time, and, along with our colleagues swung into action. The fire department responded immediately with 5 fire tenders. All staff were safely evacuated without a single injury. Few customers who were present had immediately vacated. All documents, cash, jewellery, servers and computers and furniture are safe, as there was no fire. Our computer systems were not affected and safe



The fire department had to break the glasses of the windows and front facade in order to flush out the thick black smoke. The fire service has pumped in a lot of water as a precautionary measure .They were suspecting some staff/ customers inside as nothing was visible. This might have caused some damage to furniture And, also the electric system will have to be thoroughly checked and may require replacement, repair. We are already back in the HO and some of the systems are back online. The Hampankatta branch may require a few days for refurbishing and repairs. Meanwhile, the branch will be made operational on the next working day. I thank the Almighty for keeping all of us safe, especially our staff and our customers, and also for the protection of our documents and property. I thank all Hampankatta and HO staff for their calm and brave response during the disaster. Let’s learn from this incident and tighten up the safety measures in our Bank/ our branches. Thanks to all our Directors, shareholders and well wishers who have stood by us and supported us in this critical time. A big thank you to the Fire department and all the government agencies who helped in this incident. Thanks & regards, Anil Lobo

