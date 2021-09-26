Minor Fire with Minor Damage at ShivSagar Restaurant Quickly Handled by Pandeshwar Fire Personnel

Spread the love



















Minor Fire with Minor Damage at ShivSagar Veg Restaurant, below Hotel Abhiman Residency, near Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru Quickly Handled by Pandeshwar Fire Personnel

Mangaluru: A short circuit in the mega exhaust fan in the ShivSagar Veg Restaurant located below the Hotel Abhiman Residency, near Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru resulted in very minor damages, including smoke damage in the kitchen, which had cooked food/snacks. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Bharath Kumar- the District Fire Officer who was at the spot said, “We received a call at 11.44 am about a fire in the restaurant kitchen, and without wasting any time we reached the spot within ten minutes from Pandeshwar Fire station. The cause of this minor fire was due to the faulty wiring/short circuit in the mega exhaust fan in the kitchen. Since there were no flames, we used only our powerful blow fans to get rid of the smoke that had spread inside the kitchen and public dining area. The management of the restaurant have made necessary arrangements in replacing the wiring. But they will have to close the restaurant until the smoke smell is gone, if not it will bad for human lungs”

“Even the smallest fire that has been put out relatively quickly can still cause smoke damage to your possessions. Not only that, but it can even affect the very structure of the place of fire. This is why cleaning up smoke and soot quickly after a fire is so important. Smoke can act like an acid, and will eat away at different materials if left too long. In this case, the management of the restaurant have assured that they will do the needful for the safety and hygiene of their customers” added Bharath Kumar.

Police personnel from Kadri East Police Station were at the scene for further investigation. And being a Sunday, many of the surrounding businesses were closed, including a beauty salon, medical shop, optical shop among others, and also Hotel Abhiman Residency has been closed since March 2020 lockdown, and it is under full-renovation, scheduled to open soon. Pandeshwar Fire Station-in-charge Raja and his team acted quickly to prevent further damages to the interior of the restaurant. However, it is advisable that the restaurant close their operation until the smoke smell is gone, if not they will be serving Smoked Masala dosas or Smoked Vadas??

