Minor Girl Found Murdered Near Ulaibettu Tile Factory

Mangaluru: A minor girl was found murdered near the Ulaibettu tile factory here, on November 21.

According to sources, labourers from Assam work in the Raj Tiles factory in Parari, Ulaibettu. On November 21, at 4 pm, an 8-year-old child, who was the daughter of one of the labourers, went missing. When the parents started to search for the child, they found the body in a drain near the tiles factory.

It is suspected that other labourers from the tile factory raped the girl and murdered her. In this connection, the police have taken some youth who work in the factory into custody. It is suspected that these youth were involved in the crime.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and the Mangaluru Rural police visited the spot for further investigation. The body has been sent to Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.