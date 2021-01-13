Spread the love



















Minor girl gang-raped and killed in UP



Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped and then killed, has been recovered from near railway tracks in the Gandhi park area here.

According to police, the minor girl had gone missing from her house in a village under the Harduaganj police station area on Sunday morning.

Later, her family received a message that she has been kidnapped and demanded Rs five lakh as ransom for her release.

The kidnappers warned that if the ransom was not paid, a video showing the victim in a compromising position would be posted on social media.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s family at the Gandhi park police station on Monday, they were unable to raise the money and were desperately trying to search for the girl.

The family, on Tuesday, was then asked by the police to identify a dead body of a girl which had been found several kilometres away from their village along the railway tracks. The body was that of the missing girl.

Superintendent of Police (city) Kuldip Singh told reporters that the family had named three persons as accused in connection with the incident.

He said that efforts were on to nab three persons accused of the crime. The three have been booked for murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The police said they also are examining a ‘suicide note’ that was recovered from the site where the victim’s body was found.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.