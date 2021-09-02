Spread the love



















Minor girl gang raped by three in Bihar’s Khagaria



Patna: A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang raped by three youths in Bihar’s Khagaria district, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim had visited a Janamastami celebration event where the alleged incident took place.

“The victim, after participating in the event was returning home when three motor bike borne youths kidnapped her. They took her to an isolated place where they raped her in turn,” said Sanjay Kumar Vishwas, the SHO of Parbatta police station, Khagaria.

Two of the accused have been identified as Akshay Kumar and Golu Kumar. The identity of the third one is being ascertained. The accused, after committing the crime, had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The victim has sustained injuries in her private part. Though, she did not reveal the incident to anyone, after her health deteriorated on Wednesday evening, the family members admitted her in a private hospital.

“It was the doctors who during treatment detected sexual assault to the victim. Then she revealed her ordeal to the medical staff and us,” Viswas said.

“The accused have been booked under POCSO Act. They are absconding and raids are on to nab them,” the officer said.

