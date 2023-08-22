Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men at her house here, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of

Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The accused, who barged into the victim’s house, sexually assaulted her at knife-point after threatening her brother and three other children.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim, a group of eight youth barged into the house.

Four of the accused took the victim to the third floor of the building, while the remaining threatened her brother and three other children present in the house.

Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns to rape her. They fled after the girl cried for help.

The police registered a case and sent the victim to Sakhi centre for medical examination.

Police have constituted seven teams to apprehend the accused. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to track down the culprits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chauhan visited the crime scene and

also the Meerpet Police Station.

Meerpet police were questioning four suspects in the case.

The accused were said to be under the influence of ganja. They included a couple of rowdy-sheeters.

The victim, a Dalit, is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar, while her

younger brother works as a helper in installing flexi.

After losing their parents a few months ago, they had shifted to the colony and were residing with a relative.

