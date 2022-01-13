Minor girl kidnapped, forced to marry drug addict, 3 held



New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the national capital by a woman for getting her married to her drug addict brother, was rescued and the accused were arrested.

The woman along with her boyfriend kidnapped the girl finding her as a soft target.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, Surendera Chaudhary told IANS that the accused were identified as Ranjan Kumar, Dileep Kumar and Jyoti.

“With their arrest, one minor girl has been emancipated and reunited with her family. They had even performed the marriage of the girl with one of the accused,” the police said.

In August 2021, a complaint was received at Kalkaji Police Station with regard to the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl. The police after lodging a case started the investigation.

During the probe, the team came to know that the family of victim originally belongs to Rajasthan’s Ajmer and are of tribal caste.

The police team scanned a lot of CCTV cameras to get a clue about the kidnappers which led the police to Sangam Vihar but after that there was no progress.

In January, the parents of the missing girl who were in the regular touch with the police came to police station and informed that they had received a call from their daughter who said that she was in the area of Tigri Extension.

Immediately, police swung into action and location of the mobile number from which the call was made by the victim was obtained. On analysing the last location of phone, it was found that the phone was active in the area of C Block, Tigri Extension. After door to door verification in the area, the police team finally succeeded in tracing the victim girl.

“The girl was held hostage by the accused. We rescued the girl and arrested the accused. Jyoti, who was the mastermind, disclosed that she met with the victim girl at Nehru Place two-three days prior to the incident where she noticed that the girl was poor and needy and she could be allured easily,” said the police.

After two-three days, Jyoti came again to Nehru place with her boyfriend Dileep Kumar to execute her evil plan. She asked the victim that she could arrange her new cloths, if she accompanied her. On this pretext, the innocent minor girl agreed but she insisted to take her younger sister also with them. However, accused persons left her sister and kidnapped her. They took her in an auto.

“The girl was then forced to get married to Ranjan Kumar, the drug addict brother of Jyoti. She was not allowed to use mobile phone or go outside the house. She managed to call her family members as nobody was present at that time in house. Accordingly, victim was rescued and all accused persons were arrested by prompt response of police team,” said the police.

Further probe in the matter is on.