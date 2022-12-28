Minor girl sexually assaulted in Delhi on Christmas, accused held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man in a park at west Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who lives in the same area, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Christmas Day on Sunday when the girl, along with her friends, was returning after visiting a nearby church.

According to a senior police official, around 8 p.m on December 25, the accused posed as a police officer and approached the girl and her friend while they were returning home.

“The accused then took the children to a park where he asked the other kid to leave. He then allegedly took the girl to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her,” the official said.

The accused then escaped from the spot. The girl was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

“A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered,” said the official.

“During investigation, police teams scanned the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused, who works in a private organisation,” the official said, adding that further probe is underway.