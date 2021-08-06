Spread the love



















Minor in UP lured with candies, raped

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old girl was raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh after he lured her with candies.

The girl had gone to a shop nearby her house when the suspect standing closeby, lured her with candies and took her to a room, following which he raped her.

He fled after committing the crime.

The youth, identified as Owais, was arrested on Thursday.

SP (city) Arpit Vijayvargiya, said that as per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the girl returned home crying and bleeding and narrated the ordeal to her mother.

“A case has been registered against Owais at Charthawal police station under various IPC sections including 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” he said.

The child was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination and the report is awaited.

