Minor pregnant after rape for a year



Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth in the past one year.

The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a doctor who found she was seven-months pregnant.

When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year and had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, which resulted in pain in the stomach.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the Amethi police said that a case has been registered in this connection.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

