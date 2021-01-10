Spread the love



















Minor pregnant rape survivor dies in UP hospital

Bareilly: A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications here at the district hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Director and Superintendent in-charge of the hospital, Subodh Sharma said the girl was brought to the hospital in a serious condition last week and her health deteriorated further.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said: “The post-mortem report said that the cause behind the death was due to infection. The viscera of the victim have been preserved.”

The father of the girl, who was mentally unsound, said the family came to know about their daughter being six months pregnant on December 6.

He alleged that she was raped by a 30-year-old man in a sugarcane field in June last year, when she had gone out of the house for some work.

The accused had threatened to kill her family members if she revealed the incident to them.

The accused was arrested on December 6 after the family filed a complaint at Fatehganj West police station.

Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar said a charge sheet has been filed in connection with the case.

The girl’s father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but this was denied as as the doctors cited that the pregnancy was in an advanced stage.