Minor taken into Custody in the death of 12-year-old Boy in Ullal

Mangaluru: A minor has been taken to custody by the Ullal police in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy in Ullal on April 4.

According to the police, on April 3, at around 8:40 pm, Akeef had gone out carrying his mobile but never returned. His family members searched for him everywhere but could not find him. On April 4, morning at around 6:00 am his body was found near K C Road in the Ullal Police station limits.

In this regard, a case was registered in the Ullal police station and on April 4, a minor was taken into custody and will be produced before the JJ Board.

