Minorities must adapt to fast changing world, join social mainstream: Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday said that social development, along with social justice for minorities, can be achieved through various programmes for their welfare.

Observing that some of the communities among the minorities are steeped in poverty, the chief minister said suitable programmes would be formulated for their development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Inaugurating in virtual mode, the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Bhavan constructed by the State Minorities Development department, Bommai advised the minorities to adapt to the fast changing world to achieve their goals and join the social mainstream.

“The 21st century is the Knowledge Century. Children should be prepared to face the competitive world. We should help them to utilise the opportunities and rise to international level,” Bommai said.

The chief minister advised the state minorities development department to draw up its plans keeping in mind the poorest of the poor among the community. “Children who should be having books in their hands are being made to toil and carry loaded gunny sacks. The children should get professional guidance to pursue IT, Engineering, ITI, IAS, IPS and other career opportunities. The children of minority communities should get good education and employment. They should become economically empowered and join the social mainstream,” Bommai said.

Pointing out that the New National Education Policy provides an open environment for children’s education, Bommai opined that the minorities should make good use of the NEP, Bommai said.