Mirabai wins silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting



Tokyo: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting.

Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg – 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China’s Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.

Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.

