Miraculous Escape for Driver as Aluminium Sheets Loaded in a Truck behind Pierce his Car

Mangaluru: Every year during Traffic Week we have seen many new and innovative campaigns by the Mangaluru Traffic Police to create awareness among the city’s vehicle users about various aspects of road safety. However, one aspect that no one seems to be talking about is the dangers that overloaded goods and vehicles pose to others on the street. Despite too many violations that have been raised against goods vehicles carrying materials more than the length of the vehicles, however, this figure seems to have had no impact as many goods vehicles continue to move around with impunity on the city roads after overloading their vehicles.

In Mangaluru, especially around the Bunder area it is dangerous to ride a two-wheeler as even during peak hours overloaded trucks/auto-rickshaws/tempos/even other four-wheelers can be seen, with building or home materials overloaded, and these materials stick out posing danger to other motorists. Most of them have iron/steel or aluminium beams protruding from behind which are more than capable of killing a person. Another aspect of overloaded vehicles is the private and sometimes public buses which permit overloading despite traffic rules prohibiting them. A common sight around the city, overloaded buses can be stopped by police and fined but no one bothers.

As per an accident case surveyor, these trucks should not be found inside city roads in the first place. “Barring a few exceptions, these trucks should not be allowed to enter the city limits and must be stopped at the check post itself or while they are moving on a c=congested/busy road. However we are catching such dangerously loaded vehicles and fine them continuously,” he added.

Photos for Illustration only of materials protruding from Vehicles posing risk to other motorists

And here we have an incident where materials loaded in a mini-truck entered a car when the car applied brakes suddenly near Nanthoor junction. But luckily the car driver had a miraculous escape as the aluminium sheets that were being hauled in a pick-up truck pierced the car at Nanthoor junction -the incident took place during the rush hour on Wednesday 22 February near Nanthoor Junction.

As per police reports, the pick-up carrying the said load was travelling behind the car, and both vehicles were moving towards Pumpwell from KPT. However, when the car driver applied a sudden brake in Nanthoor Junction, the protruding strips from the pickup pierced the car from the back windshield. Luckily no passengers were in the back seat of the car, The aluminium pieces stuck the seat behind the driver, and luckily he escaped unhurt.

The car had huge damage in that incident, and Kadri east Police Station cops have registered a case against the pick-up truck driver for moving close behind the car, and for negligence.

