Miscreant Riding 2-Wheeler with Fake Number Plate KA 19 HD 6497 Steals Helmets- If you notice this two-wheeler call police at 08242220516, 9480805338

Mangaluru: The City traffic police are seeking the public’s help to trace a two-wheeler rider riding a two-wheeler with fake number plate KA 19 HD 6497 and to call them at 08242220516 or 9480805338.

Police are looking for a miscreant riding the said two-wheeler with that fake number plate who has been accused of stealing two helmets in the city. The accused had visited the City Centre Mall and stole two helmets from the parking lot. The owners of the helmets, approached the police, and CCTV footage showed that a two-wheeler with the same fake number plate was seized a year ago.