Miscreants Assault Youth Travelling in Bus at Pumpwell, Hospitalized

Mangaluru: A group of men assaulted a boy and a girl when they were travelling to Bengaluru by a private bus at Pumpwell on April 1.

According to the police, on April 1 night a boy and a girl were travelling to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in a private bus. When the bus reached Pumpwell a group waylaid the bus and assaulted the boy.

The injured boy has been admitted to the Indiana hospital and the girl was sent home.

A case has been registered in the Kankanady police station. Special teams led by DCP law and order and ACP have been formed to nab the accused.