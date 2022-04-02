Miscreants break open ATM, walk away with Rs 13.28 lakh



Gurugram: Using a gas cutter, a gang of thieves broke open an ATM belonging to a private bank located in Sector 75A of Gurugram and made away with around Rs 13.28 lakh in cash, police said.

“The accused after breaking the ATM, sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk,” the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the ATM kiosk was reportedly cut open from a side using the help of a cutter and the culprits decamped with Rs 13,28,000.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against unidentified miscreants at the Kherki Daula police station based on a complaint by a payment service company on Friday.

The incident has once again brought the security of ATMs under the scanner.

“The probe is underway. We are obtaining CCTV footages of the area to ascertain the identity of the criminals. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of the Gurugram police.