Miscreants Circulating Fake Videos Targeting Mangaluru on Hijab vs Shawl – CP Shashi Kumar

Mangaluru: “It has come to my notice that miscreants have shared fake videos of Hijab vs saffron Shawls on social media, targeting Mangaluru, which is far from the truth. The video has content that reflects shouting slogans, pelting stones targetting a particular institution in Mangaluru. After seeing the videos closely, I have come to know that the videos that are making rounds on social media are from other parts of the state and not from Mangaluru”, stated police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS in a video message on February 14.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further stated, “Mischievous elements are referring to St Aloysius College and other reputed colleges of Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits. Till today, the student community, parents, various organizations, citizens, educational institutions, political leaders and all political parties have co-operated in ensuring peace in the city. I appeal to the people of Mangaluru city, students here from different states and countries not to be carried away by these fake videos and false information”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar also stated, “Dakshina Kannada is very peaceful, I appeal to all the parents, students and citizens to co-operate with the police department and the district administration to maintain peace in the society”.