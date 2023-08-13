Miscreants decamp with jewellery worth Rs 6.92 lakh from a house in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Unknown miscreants decamped with Rs 35,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh from a house in Ujire village in Belthangady police limits on Saturday, August 12.

Complainant Felix Rodrigues, a resident of Ajith Nagar, told the police that all the members of family had gone out at 8 a.m. to work and school. The elder daughter Flavia Glencia returned home at around 1 p.m. since it was a half-day at school and found the main door was locked from inside.

Looking through the front window, she found the almirah half open. She then found that the rear door of the house was open. She reported the same to her neighbour who called the complainant. Rodrigues, upon arrival found that the miscreants had opened the locker of the almirah and had taken away jewellery weighing about 173 grams, besides Rs 35,000 cash. The Belthangady police have registered cases of lurking, house tresspass, and theft against unknown persons and are investigating.

