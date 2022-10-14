Miscreants Waylay Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja’s Car-Threaten Driver

Mangaluru: As per police report, a miscreant allegedly waylaid the car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet fish market and threatened the driver of the car by showing weapon on Thursday late evening.

In a complaint filed by the driver Naveen, aged 26 of MLA’s official car stated that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on 12 October and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7.07 pm. The MLA then travelled in the car to Circuit House, Mangaluru for a meeting. After the meeting around 10.45 pm, the MLA left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushite.

It is learnt that the private car was moving ahead of the MLA’s official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Over-bridge, a white Scorpio SUV started following it. The driver who noticed it informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car that he was travelling. However, the miscreant who was following the MLA’s car overtook the car that the MLA was travelling and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by allegedly showing a weapon at around 11.15 pm.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the vehicle drove away towards B C Road. The complainant has alleged that the accused had waylaid both the cars- one that the MLA was travelling in and the MLAs official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that a case has been registered at the Bantwal Rural police station under IPC Sections 341, 504 and 506. Police are looking out for the miscreants and the Scorpio SUV.

