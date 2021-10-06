Spread the love



















Misfire by Father Leaving Son Critically Injured Now Pronounced Brain Dead

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident that happened on Tuesday, 5 October at Morgan’s Gate, Mangaluru, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when a bullet hit him after his father, a transport firm owner, is said to have opened fire at two of his workers from his licensed weapon and missed the target. The 16-year-old boy, Sudheendra, a student of St Rita’s School, Cascia, Mangaluru, was admitted to Unity hospital in the city, in serious condition. As per reports, it is revealed that the boy is Brain Dead.

The incident occurred after two workers abused the owner’s wife demanding payment of wages. According to the police, Rajesh Prabhu, owner of Vaishnavi Xpress Cargo Pvt. Ltd., having an office at Thumbay Residency near Morgan’s Gate in South Mangaluru, opened fire at the workers from his .32 bore pistol after a heated argument over the payment of wages. Prabhu, accompanied by Sudheendra, rushed to his office from home with the weapon after his wife Shanthala Prabhu informed him over the phone that a driver, Chandru, and cleaner, Ashraf, were abusing her demanding payment of Rs 4,000 in wages. Prabhu’s house and office are located close by.

16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu

On reaching the office at around 3:30 p.m., Sudheendra, a class X student, slapped the crew twice or thrice leading to a commotion, while Prabhu pulled out the pistol and fired two rounds at the crew. The crew escaped from being hit by the bullets. Police had barricaded the spot where two empty cartridges of the firearm were recovered, outside the company office. However, one of the bullets hit Sudheendra above his left eye and went almost seven inches deep, according to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar.

Mangaluru South Police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Mohan, an accountant with the firm. The investigation is on. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory are assisting the police in the investigation. The police are verifying CCTV footage from the firm as well as nearby locations. As it occurred in broad daylight in front of several people, the incident had sent shock waves among the residents of the area. Rumours are that Rajesh Prabhu is also admitted to Unity Hospital, due to tension and chest pain.

