Miss Aashna Rai of St Aloysius College to Represent NCC India at YEP 2023-24 in Vietnam

Mangaluru: Miss Aashna Rai, a first-year B.A. student of St Aloysius College(Autonomous), Mangaluru has been selected to represent India as a youth ambassador to Vietnam where she is part of a delegation of 13 Cadets from all over the country.

Aashna Rai is an 18-year-old NCC Air Wing Cadet of 6 Karnataka Air Squadron, was born in Mangaluru and studied abroad in Bahrain and Qatar for 12 years before shifting back to India in sixth grade. She studied at Canara High School CBSE, where she served as the Vice Sports House Captain as well as Head Girl in the Tenth Grade. She has secured the Best Outgoing Student award during her High School tenure.

She completed her ‘A’ Certificate from 18 Kar Bn NCC as Junior Wing Cadet. She joined St Aloysius PU College for her PUC, where she was elected as the Class Representative of her batch for two years. She joined 6 Kar Air Sqn as a Senior Wing Cadet and as a second-year NCC Cadet was selected for the Republic Day Camp as the Best Cadet of Karnataka and Goa Directorate and was awarded the AllIndia Best Cadet Award by the hon’ble Prime Minister of India at the Annual PM Rally at New Delhi,2023.

She has been guided by The Commanding Officer of 6 Kar Air SqnWg Cdr Shishu Paul, the Previous CO of 6 Kar Air SqnWg Cdr ChandanGarg, PI staff, Associate NCC Officer FgOffrAlwyn Stephen Misquith and the team of NCC Air Wing Ex cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

The Management, Principal, Rev. Dr FrPraveen Martis SJ and all the staff of the College congratulate CSUO Aashna Rai for her achievements and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

Like this: Like Loading...