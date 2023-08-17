Miss Giannah Claire Saldanha’s Debut Book ‘The Mysterious Space’ Released  

St Aloysius Gonzaga School Celebrates Young Literary Prodigy: Giannah Claire Saldanha’s Debut Book ‘The Mysterious Space’

Mangaluru: The St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru hosted the book release event of ‘The Mysterious Space’, authored by Giannah Claire Saldanha, a talented student of Class X. The event took place on 15 August 2023, the auspicious occasion of Independence Day celebration. The Chief Guest, GP Captain Sudhir G Amin (retd), delivered an inspiring address, lauding Giannah for her literary accomplishment at such a young age.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ appreciated Giannah’s unwavering dedication to her passion and expressed his profound sense of pride in her achievement. The esteemed dignitaries unveiled ‘The Mysterious Space’, officially presenting it to the world. The dignitaries felicitated the young author. Overflowing with gratitude, Giannah conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to her friends, parents, teachers, and the school for their steadfast support throughout her odyssey as a wordsmith.

During the event Vice-principals Ms Laurel D Souza, Ms Aparna Suresh and Giannah’s parents, Ms Reshma D’Souza and Mr Anil Denzil Saldanha, were present.

