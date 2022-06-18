Miss ILHAM (Science) & Miss Anisha Mallya (Com) of St Aloysius PUC Bag IInd Ranks in State

Miss ILHAM (Science) & Miss Anisha Mallya (Com) of St Aloysius PU College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Bag IInd Ranks respectively in the State in II PUC Examinations- and both stand with FIRST Ranks in Dakshina Kannada.

Mangaluru: While the much-awaited second PU results were announced today,Saturday June 18, wherein a total of 61.88% students have cleared the examination, and as usual girls have upper hand than the boys, of which, locally TWO GIRLS of st Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru have secured IInd each, oned in Science and the other in Commerce. Sources reveal that out of the total 5,99,974 students who wrote the examination, 4,02,697 have passed. Students of science stream are the ones who have the maximum percentage of passing the examination.

Miss ILHAM ( IInd Rank in Science in State)

Miss ANISHA MALLYA (IINd Rank in Commerce in state)

As per the press release from the office of PU Education Board, both Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts are on top of the list. Highest pass percentage in the state was recorded from Dakshina Kannada (88.02). Locally here, Miss Ilham of St Aloysius PU College secured 597 out of 600 while Anisha Mallya scored 595 of 600. Ilham was a PCMB science student while Anisha was a BSBA Commerce student, and both are thrilled and overwhelmed with their success in the exams, bringing pride and anem to their college and to their parents/relatives and friends.

ILHAM seen with her Parents Mohammed Raffic and Ms Moizatul Kubra

ANISHA MALLYA seen with her parents Ms Shantala Mallya and Panduranga Mallya

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Miss ILHAM said, “I I couldn’t believe it when my relatives phoned me and said that I have bagged the IINd rank in PUC Science in the State. Seeing that I got 597 out of 600 I was thrilled, and thought to myself that the hard work and burning the midnight had proved the results. My sincere appreciation and thanks to all my tutors at St Aloysius PUC who provided me the best education, especially my class guide Ms Dulcine Sequeira. I would have continued my further studies at St Aloysius College, and since St Aloysius college doesn’t offer B Sc in Clinical Psychology, I joined Yenepoya College. Overall, my education at St Aloysius institution is worthwhile, after I joined after my SSLC at Yenepoya school, prior to which I studied till 9th std in the Gulf “.

Rank holders and their parents seen with Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-the Principal

Both dad and mom of Iljham were overjoyed and felt proud of the BIG achievement of their daughter. Ilaham’s dad Mohammed Raffiq is retired from an IT company in the Gulf, while her mom, Moizatul Kubra is a housewife. They have one more daughter, Ms Nuha doing her BSC Biotech at St Aloysius College, who has also secured high grades in her academics; and one son, Mohammed Arkan, doing his 7th grade at St Aloysius High school, who is also a smart student. Seems like a family of genius children.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Miss Anisha Mallya said, “Joining St aloysius PUC after my SSLC at Sharadha Vidayalaya, Mangaluru I think that I had made the right choice to pursue my PU at St Aloysius, where I got the best training and education from the best tutors that I can think of. Apart from academics, the college provided us ample opportunities to take part in co curricular activities, and I grabbed the opportunities. I will pursue my further commerce studies at St Aloysius College, one of the finest colleges in the City. Thanks to St Aloysius Institutions for giving me a chance to pursue my studies and reach greater heights.

ILHAM with her Class Guide Ms Dulcine Sequeira

Anisha Mallya seen with her Commerce Dept HoD Denzil Machado

Anisha is the daughter of Ms Shantala Mallya, a homemaker, and Panduranga Mallya, who is into an IT firm. Being their only child, both parents are proud of Anisha’s achievement ,and are confident that she would also come out with flying colours in her degree in academics.

Fr Clifford sequeira SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius PU College was also proud of the talents shown by the college students, including Ilham and Anisha, among others who have fared well in spite of the too much hassles faced due to the pandemic, switching from online and offline classes. He congratulated and wished the rank holders and high grade securesr all success in their academic career.

As per sources, in the Arts stream, 2,27,929 students appeared for the examination out of which 1,11,032 students passed the examination. In the commerce stream, 2,45,350 students appeared for the examination and 1,59,409 passed the examination. In Science stream, 2,10,284 appeared on the examination out of which 1,52,525 passed the examination.

As many as 6,84,255 students had registered for the second PU examination of 2021-22 academic year. The examinations were held throughout the state in 1,076 centres. The minister stated that the dates for supplementary exams would be announced by the end of this month. The exams were held amid the hijab row between April 23 and May 18 in the state. Many students did not appear for examinations protesting denial of permission to wear hijab.

TEAM MANGALOREAN Extends heartfelt congratulations to Miss ILHAM and Miss Anisha Mallya for their BIG achievement and wish them all success in their future academic careers. YOU GO GIRLS!