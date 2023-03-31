Miss India Universe, Celebrities Endorse First Ever Mangaluru Triathlon

Mangalore: With Brand Ambassadors as celebrities including Miss India Universe Divita Rai and some to be part of the event, preparations are afoot for the first-ever Mangaluru Triathlon that will take Mangalore by storm on April 9.

Along with the pageant diva, Indian Badminton star Chirag Shetty who played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the Coveted Thomas Cup last year and Ironman of India with diverse distinctions in endurance sports Dr Anand Patil are the brand ambassadors of the mega event.

Ms Kamya Karthikeyan

As icing on the cake, the Mountain Girl famed Prime Minister’s Bal Puraskar awardee Ms Kamya Karthikeyan has accepted the invitation to be part of the event to cheer the athletes. Kamya has already accomplished the rare feat of climbing the highest mountain peaks of 5 continents, thus inspiring the younger generation.

Tapasya Foundation Charitable Trust, an organization that provides palliative and hospice care to terminally ill cancer patients, is organizing Mangaluru Triathlon on 9th April 2023. The triathlon is an endurance multisport race that consists of swimming, cycling, and running. Sportspersons from all over the country are expected to participate in the event which is the first of its kind happening in the state. The event will start with a 1.5 km sea swimming at Thannirbavi Beach followed by 40 km of Cycling to Mudipu on the outskirts of the city and culminating in a 10 km running at Mudipu.

For further information and registration details, please visit the website at www.mangalurutriathlon.com

Like this: Like Loading...