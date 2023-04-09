Miss India Universe Divita Rai Flags Off First-ever Mangaluru Triathlon at Tannirbavi

Mangaluru: The first-ever Mangaluru Triathlon organized by the Tapasya Foundation in association with the IDFC First Bank was flagged off at the Tannirbavi Beach here on April 9.

The Triathlon torch was lit by the Lions Governor Sanjeeth Shetty who inaugurated the Mangaluru Triathlon. The first batch of below 40 category Relay (Swimming) was flagged off by Lions Governor Sanjeeth Shetty.

Managing Trustee, Tapasya Foundation Sabitha R Shetty welcomed the gathering and said, “Mangaluru Triathlon is to bring the citizens together. The purpose of the Mangaluru Triathlon is to create awareness about the Tapasya Foundation at Mudipu which will have a dedicated facility to cater to the requirement of terminally ill children and adults suffering from cancer. I intend to start the palliative care unit. We have bought the land and started our work. In this connection, we have organized the Mangaluru Triathlon. I welcome everyone and all the participants who are supporting this cause”.

Sabitha further said, “Tapasya Foundation Charitable Trust, is an organization that provides palliative and hospice care to terminally ill cancer patients. Six months ago, I met Naveen Shetty and discussed the Tapasya Foundation with him, and within six months we organized this event. I thank Naveen Shetty for all his support. I would like to thank everyone for their support and co-operation towards this event”.

Addressing the gathering Olympic Badminton Player Chirag Shetty said, “I am extremely happy to be here for the unique event. I congratulate all the participants and the winners. Mangaluru is my native place and I am happy that Mangaluru is organizing the first-ever Triathlon in the entire state. In the coming days, I hope to see more such events being organized here. The core objective of the Triathlon is to support the Tapasya Foundation which provides palliative and hospice care to terminally ill cancer patients. I wish the organizers all the very best in their future endeavours”.

Addressing the gathering Hematologist-Oncologist Head Department of Medical Oncology TATA Memorial Centre Dr Shripad D Banavali said, “The cause of Cancer in America is due to Obesity and in India the number one cause of Cancer is Tobacco, chewing tobacco, smoking and alcohol leads to cancer. All the people here are very fit and healthy, they keep themselves fit by cycling, swimming and running. In India, the number of cancer cases are increasing. Sometimes we cannot cure cancer patients and they need palliative care. The Tapasya Foundation has done a great job of taking the cause. I wish the Tapasya Foundation team all the very best. We from Tata Memorial Centre are ready to help the patients”.

Miss India Universe Divita Rai speaking on the occasion said, “I would like to thank everyone for inviting me here especially the organizers who are taking up such a noble cause for the terminally ill patients. The Tapasya Foundation has taken the noble cause to build a palliative centre for terminally ill patients. I am glad that I am part of this initiative. I congratulate all the participants for their active participation in this event. I would also like to thank each and everyone who has gathered here.

Chief Medical Oncologist Mangalore Institute of Oncology Dr Krishna Prasad, Second Vice District Governor Bharathi B M and others were also present. Prashanth compered the programme.

