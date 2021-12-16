Miss Jesnia Correa of Mangalore Roller Skating Club Wins Gold Medal in National Speed Skating Championship

Miss Jesnia Correa of Mangalore Roller Skating Club Wins Gold Medal in the 59th National Speed Skating Championship held at Delhi

Mangaluru: Miss Jesnia Won Gold National Skating Jesnia Correa of Mangalore Roller Skating Club Won Gold Medal in the 59th National Speed Skating Championship held at G.R International School Skating Rink, Delhi from 11th to 22 rd December 2021.

The Skating Championship was organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India. Jesnia is being trained by International Skater Ms Sharanya and Mahesh of Mangalore Roller Skating Club. Jesnia is a student of Mount Carmel School, Mangaluru.