Miss Kerala mishap: Cops reviewing chain of events preceding accident



Kochi: Almost two weeks after the death of two former Miss Kerala winners in a car crash, the Kerala Police is now working backwards on the chain of events prior to the accident to rule out any foul play.

While the two women died instantly in the crash on November 1, a third person- Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness. Even though Rahman continues to be in hospital, police have registered his arrest under charges of ‘involuntary manslaughter’.

The two women– 25-year-old Ancy Kabeer who won the 2019 Miss Kerala pageant and that year’s runner up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan, were returning from a DJ party with two other friends when the accident took place.

While the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party raising suspicions.

Meanwhile, reports say that there was an unpleasant incident during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the youngsters had left the hotel. Rahman was driving under the influence of alcohol.

It was on their way back that the car, after hitting a two-wheeler, lost control and turned turtle.

However, police found that there was a vehicle following the car carrying the two women.

During interrogation, the driver of the car said that victims’ car was going at a breakneck speed. Police has summoned him again on Saturday.

According to reports, the driver of the car which followed the other car, had called up and informed the hotel owner about the accident.

