Missing 12-Year-Old Found Murdered in Ullal Area- Quarrel Over PUBG Game Suspected

By
Alfie Dsouza, Team Mangalorean.
-
Missing 12-Year-Old Found Murdered in Ullal Area- Quarrel Over PUBG Game Suspected

 
Mangaluru: As per communication from DCP Hariram Shankar, a 12-year-old boy who had gone missing has now been found murdered early morning on Sunday 4 April near KC Road in Ullal police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Akeef. The boy’s body was found about 3 km away from his house, with his head smashed with a large stone.

As per police sources , Akeef had been missing since the evening of Saturday 3 April, and his parents had filed a missing complaint in Ullal police station after he never returned home that night. It is now suspected that the cause of his death could be over a fight with his friends while they were playing the banned PUBG game. The investigation is done by Ullal police who have arrived at the death spot. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has already visited the area and the boy’s house.

It should be noted that after there were few deaths/suicides pertaining to the game, it was banned by the union government in 2020, however, illegally the PUBG game is still continued through loopholes.

