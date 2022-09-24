Missing 3 PUC Girls from City College Hostel Traced in Chennai Brought Back to Mluru

Missing 3 PUC Girls from Vikas PU College College Hostel, Mary Hill, Mangaluru Traced in Chennai Brought Back to Mangaluru by Chennai-Mangalore flight

Mangaluru : Recalling the story- Three PU girl students of a Vikas PU college, Mary Hill in Mangaluru staying in the college hostel reportedly had escaped from their hostel early Wednesday, prompting police to scan CCTV footage and alert other districts about the missing students. According to police, two of the missing girls are from Bengaluru and the third is from Chitradurga. Police probing the case suspect it is a well-planned move by the girls as they had cut off the window rails — possibly with a hacksaw — to make good their escape from the hostel.

The names of the girls are – Miss Dakshatha and Miss Yashaswini from Bengaluru and Miss Sinchana P Sukumar from Chitradurga. The hostel is well guarded with CCTV cameras installed. The footage shows the girls jumping the compound wall carrying bags and walking away confidently from the campus during the wee hours of 3 am. An officer said they may have travelled towards AP or TN. Police who found the girls in Chennai have brought them back to Mangaluru by Chennai- Mangaluru flight.

Briefing the media personnel on Saturday, 24 September Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Good news for the parents and the college authorities that the three PUC girls of Vikas PU College in Mary Hill, Mangaluru, two from Bengaluru and one from Chitradurga, who had escaped from the college hostel on Wednesday, 21 September have been been traced in Chennai, with the help of Chennai police we have brought them back to Mangaluru by flight, and they are all safe and are out of fear”.

“In the college/hostel campusCCTV footage, the three girls were seen moving out of the vcampus with luggage in their hands. The three had traveled to Chennai from Mangalore Central Railway Station as they were disappointed with low marks in exams, and feared that they may be yelled at by their parents for not doing well in the exams, Therefore, they planned to leave the hostel and travel to Chennai to meet one of their relatives there. However, they did not have mobile phones, and they never stayed anywhere, instead kept traveling by bus or other mode of transport to spend the time” added the Police commissioner.

He further said, “They were using the money given by their parents for their expenses, and when they decided it’s better to return back home, they hired an auto-rickshaw and went to a nearby Chennai police station, and explained their situation. The Chennai police contacted us, and arrangements were made to bring them back to Mangaluru. It was indeed a happy ending, since vall the three girls are safe”.

“With such examples taking place these days, teachers and parents need to keep an eye on students, especially those in Xth or PUC, and children who might get depressed due to their academic results. It is sad to note that there is an education institution, where students staying in the hostel are not allowed to meet their parents for more than three months. Such institutions should allow parents to meet their wards at least once a month, so that their children will be out of fear and will come out with better and positive results” added Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

DCP Anshu Kumar, and other DCP’s and ACP’s were present during the press meet. Mahadeshwara, the father of one of the girls from Bengaluru, and Ms Mohana, the Principal of Vikas PU College, also briefed the media. (Listen to them on the video below)

Like this: Like Loading...