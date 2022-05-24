Missing for 12 days, singer’s body found buried in Haryana’s Meham

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two persons for killing a Haryanvi singer, who went missing on May 11, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rohit and Anil and the mutilated body of the singer, identified as Sangeeta alias Divya (29), was found buried near a roadside in Meham, Haryana.

“We received a complaint from the victim Sangeeta’s parents on May 14 that their daughter has gone missing after which we began our probe,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

During the investigation, the police found two suspects Rohit and Anil and subsequently they were arrested on May 22. It was revealed that the accused duo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman and had called her on the pretext of making a music video.

“One accused picked her from Delhi, drugged and killed her on May 11. Later both accused buried her on the roadside in the area of Meham police station,” the senior official said. He further said that a team of Delhi Police was still in Meham along with the accused duo.

Intitially the case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping) and later murder charges were added to it. A separate FIR under section 302 and 201 has also been registered at the Meham police station in Haryana.

Both the accused are in their late 20s and were friends of the deceased singer. They worked in some finance company in Haryana. Parents of deceased Sangeeta were informed after which they reached Meham. The police have handed over her body to the relatives after a post-mortem.