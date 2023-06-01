Missing man traced in Ballari district in Karnataka



Mangaluru: A 35-year-old man from Harekala Panjilaguli here, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on May 30, has been traced in Ballari district, police said on Thursday.

Jayaraj went to work in Balmatta after leaving his pregnant wife at her parents’ house. Later, his mobile phone was switched off and he went missing.

His family members lodged a missing complaint with the Mangaluru rural police station. The police shared the information with other stations across the state and initiated search operations.

The missing man’s scooter was found on Wednesday near Padil-Nanthoor road, with his mobile phone, wallet and documents causing concern.

The Ballari police today contacted the Mangaluru rural police to report that Jayaraj has been located. Following this, his family members have left for Ballari to bring him back, police said.

