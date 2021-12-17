Missing TN girl’s decomposed, tied-up body found with noose around neck



Chennai: The decomposed body of a 14-year-old Class 10 girl, who was missing from her residence at Sivanandapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore since December 11, was found with her hands and foot tied and a rope around her neck in a waste dump, police said on Friday.

The body was found near a dump at Yamuna Nagar on Thursday.

The girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram all-women police station after she found the girl missing on returning home from work.

In the petition, the woman said that she was staying with her mother and her two daughters aged 17 and 14 for the past eight years after her husband separated from her. She said that she was working as a construction worker while her elder daughter was working in a textile shop and the younger one – the girl who was missing, was a class 10 student at a Government higher secondary school.

The woman said that when she returned home on December 11 at 4 p.m. after work, she found her girl missing. Both her mother and her elder daughter had also gone out for work and the younger daughter was alone at home.

The woman, in the complaint, said that her daughter’s mobile phone was switched off and inquiries with friends and relatives did not bear fruit but a neigbhour informed her that he had seen the girl talking to someone on her mobile phone on the day she went missing.

Police found the body of the girl wrapped in a bedsheet on Thursday and said that two police teams were pressed into service for the investigation.

A senior police officer, meanwhile, told IANS that the girl’s mother was making contradictory statements and further investigation was necessary regarding this.