Mission Accomplished! Mangalore Runners Club Concludes Final Day of ‘100 Days of Running’ (HDOR) on the 31st of October 2021.

Mangaluru “Sunday morning, up with the lark, I think I’ll take a walk in the park; Hey hey hey, it’s a beautiful day, Hey hey hey, what a beautiful day…Hi hi hi, beautiful Sunday, This is my my my beautiful day…”-these lyrics from the song “Beautiful Sunday” by Daniel Boone was rightly meant for the run organized by Mangalore Runners Club, on Sunday, 31 October, which was a perfect morning to go on a running spree, to commemorate the final day of the Hundred Days of Running (HDOR).

Mangalore Runners Club was formed by a group of six like minded people who have a passion for running Marathons. In a year’s time this group has grown to over 60 members. The group regularly organises group runs, gives tips on running effectively, updates the members on Marathons happening across the country. Recently three members of the club participated in the Dandeli Ultra Marathon. Two completed 75kms and one did 50kms at a stretch. With five years of organizing virtual events (running and cycling) including the world’s largest fitness challenge – 100 Days of Running, the HDOR platform is the worldwide leader in virtual events. 100,000 participants spread across 75 countries and 20+million kms covered.

HDOR 2021 started on the 4th of July. To encourage the runners in Mangalore, MRC organised a group run for the participants of HDOR 2021 from Mangaluru.. Over 50 runners covered 1000 plus kms on Sunday. The members of MRC did 50kms, 30kms, 25kms, Half Marathon, 15k, 10k and 5k. The event concluded with a celebration at 8am in K9 Resto, Yeyyadi followed by breakfast. The top two performers in men’s and women’s category were awarded prizes by Mangalore Runners Club.

K9 Resto Café is for Mangaluru dog lovers, welcoming humans and their four-legged friends alike which was opened in 2019. Situated in Sharbat Katte near Yeyyadi, K9-Resto Café is split into two-floors and has an exclusive basement section for people and their pets. In fact, the restaurant has a special kitchen dedicated to preparing food for dogs. “Dogs have more love to give than humans and they definitely deserve a place of their own,” said Karthik Shetty, owner of K9 Resto Café. Most pet owners can’t take their pets to restaurants and are often forced to leave them at home or in someone else’s care. “Dog owners can drop off their pet dogs and collect them by the end of the day. There are various monthly packages available for the owners to choose from,” Karthik said.

Caring for three dogs himself, Karthik added that it’s a great spot for animal lovers to meet and discover like-minded people who share similar interests. The venture, he says, also aims to help people overcome their fear of dogs. ‎”A lot of people may have had bad experiences with dogs in the past. We want to change that. Some of our visitors also come here, so that they can regain their confidence or discover the joy and comfort that animals bring with them,” he said.

The cafe already has nine in-house dogs of various breeds, including a Husky, a St. Bernard, a Labrador, a Retriever, a Cocker Spaniel, a Chow Chow, a Pug and a German Shepherd. These are trained dogs and they also interact with the pets that come along with the customers. Karthik has even stylised and decorated the interiors to reflect the cafe’s love of dogs with a spray-painted mural. These runners of Mangalore Runners Club after a hectic run had some fun playing with the dogs, who showed the Runners that “Dogs Are Man’s Best Friend”!

