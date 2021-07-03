Spread the love



















Mission Accomplished! St Aloysius Covid Care Centre Distributed 3000 plus Food Kits to the Needy

Mangaluru: On 12 May 2021, Mangalore Jesuits Educational Society (MJES) in association with St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) launched the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’, in distributing Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic. “The collaborative venture of MJES and SACAA in creating the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ reached the unreached at the appropriate time to support over 3000 deserving families in and around Mangaluru. Both MJES and SACAA are grateful to all who lent their helping hand in such a noble venture to care for the infected and affected by the pandemic during the second wave” said Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

It was indeed a kind gesture of the team of Management of St Aloysius Institutions, students, parents, faculty and the Alumni in mitigating the distressed and suffering humanity through counseling, by distributing food kits, medical kits and creating awareness about COVID-19. It was once again time for the Alumni of St Aloysius Institutions to give back to those in need from part of their wealth. St Aloysius Institution aims at their men and women (Aloysians) to serve others, and the efforts put in by Alumnus of St Aloysius Institution in helping out the society through their little contribution is praiseworthy, during this pandemic. And that’s exactly what the Centre did to its best to help the less fortunate and the needy with love.

The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. The vision of education at St Aloysius Institutions is to create men and women for and with others. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.” Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society took this initiative to reach out to the poor families of migrants and daily wage earners by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials weekly. And it was a successful project where over 3000 food kits, including Covid Kits were distributed. Bravo and good job done by the organizers and volunteers!

During the Valedictory programme of this project held recently, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions said, ” The waves of Covid 19 have disrupted our lives. Media has been providing us with information about the pandemic, but they have also caused fear and anxiety. But on the other hand, the resilience of common people is highly commendable. Many have risked their lives to reach out to others in need. These acts have promoted hope. One such effort was the Covid Care Centre we had in our Institution. What started as a spark of hope and goodwill among a few from among the alumni, management and staff turned out to be a blazing fire of service and reaching out. Whilst we cannot underestimate the impact of the Covid within our communities, areas and the region, we are still going through uncertainties and challenging times at the end of lockdown. It is time to recognize and honor all of those worked on the front line and stood behind us for financial support. It’s time to say thank you to all the Corona warriors who stood with us”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Stephen Pinto-the President of SACAA said, “On behalf of SACAA, I wish to thank and salute the courage, valour and selflessness of some of our students, SACAA members and Jesuit priests who risked their lives to save the lives of others. No words are enough to express the gratitude towards all those corona warriors who volunteered their service to St. Aloysius Covid Care Centre. It’s unfortunate, sad and a great personal loss for me and many of us that so many among us have lost their lives during this time especially many Jesuit priests of our institutions. We remember them for their selfless work and great support. We’re truly inspired by the financial generosity and personal commitment of our Alumni members who made a difference in these unprecedented and challenging times. In appreciation, I hold my head low for I am not able to express my gratitude in words to the people who supported the SAC management and SACAA in this major task”.

Fr Cyril D’mello-the Coordinator -Disaster Management Committee of the Covid Centre said, ” World over Jesuit institutions celebrate the 500th year of the conversion of St Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of Jesuit order that runs St Aloysius College, which took place at the battle of Pamplona, when the cannonball shattered all his dreams. It was called the “cannonball moment” in the life of St Ignatius of Loyola. The pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus caused a similar ‘cannonball moment’ in the lives of people all over the world. It has shattered our lifestyle, our thinking, our relationships, our dreams, our families, our education system, our livelihood and the list goes on. But it also has taught us ever new lessons of life and ever new perspectives of happy living”

“This pandemic resurfaced with a second wave causing more mayhem than the first. This was the time when the Management and staff of St Aloysius institutions along with our old student’s association SACCA came together to reach out to those affected by the pandemic, especially those most in need. Under the able leadership of our Rector Fr Melvin Pinto SJ, the institution initiated Covid care center to reach out to those who are in need of ration, medical and psychological help. All the staff members, both teaching and not teaching, of MJES institutions and SACCA, shouldered the responsibilities to partake in this venture of aiding those affected by covid. We have reached out to 2876 families belonging to BPL families, Auto drivers, bus drivers, migrant workers, covid affected people, fisher folk, belonging to the LGBT community, HIV affected people and the students from our own institutions from different areas of Mangaluru” added Fr D’mello..

While concluding Fr Cyril said, “Our outreach has taught us that there are many families who have lost their livelihood. Secondly, the rural flock is not catered to and is simply neglected. Thirdly the old and sick people have no means and ways to take care of their basic needs. Fourthly, people belonging to the LGBT and other marginalized communities have to undergo lots of struggles to make their ends meet, and lastly the APL families are finding it very difficult to earn their living. I am inspired by the team spirit in which the Covid Care Centre volunteers worked relentlessly with one aim in mind to spread love and brotherhood. Covid care may officially end but let this mindset continue! “

On the occasion all the hard working, dedicated and committed volunteers who made this project by “St Aloysius Covid Care Centre” a successful one, in providing the essentials to the needy, were felicitated and thanked for their service.

