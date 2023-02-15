Mission Karnataka: BJP to launch mega election campaign on March 1

With the mission to win the Assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled this year with 150-plus seats, the BJP is going to launch its mega election campaign in the southern state on March 1.



BJP national General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh informed that the party has planned to take out four separate Yatras in Karnataka from March 1 which will continue for the next 20 days.

Singh said that during this campaign called ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’, the party will communicate with the people through roadshows, public meetings and public relations exercises.

The four Yatras will start from different parts of Karnataka and after 20 days, they will culminate at one place. The BJP also plans to hold a big rally on the occasion of the closing.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J.P. Nadda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa along with many other national and state leaders of the BJP will join the mega campaign to reach out to the voters of the state.

The BJP is preparing election strategy with the aim of winning more than 150 seats in the state. To achieve this goal, the BJP had earlier launched two big campaigns in Karnataka – ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ and ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’.

