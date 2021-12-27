Missionaries of Charity says accounts were not frozen



Kolkata: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and dismay over the alleged freezing of the accounts of Missionaries of Charity, the organisation came out with a clarification, stating that its accounts were neither frozen, nor suspended.

“We appreciate the concern of our well-wishers and extend our heartiest greetings for Christmas and the New Year. We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has neither been suspended, nor cancelled. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved,” the statement added.

The clarification came after the Ministry of Home Affairs said earlier in the day that the Missionaries of Charity’s application for renewal of FCRA registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions, as some adverse inputs were received.

However, the statement signed by Sister M. Prema, Superior General of the missionary body set up by Mother Teresa, did not clarify whether it had asked the State Bank of India to freeze its accounts, as claimed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry said the SBI had informed that the organisation itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

The MHA statement came hours after Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre had frozen all bank accounts of the organisation founded by Mother Teresa.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” Banerjee had tweeted.

Earlier, CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra had tweeted, “Yesterday, Christmas Day, the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The Govt has frozen all the accounts in India, including cash in hand. Their 22,000 patients, including employees, are left without food and medicines.”

The Missionaries of Charity is a Catholic religious congregation which was established in 1950 by Mother Teresa.

Govt did not freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday clarified that the government has not frozen the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC) and the State Bank of India has informed that MoC has sent a request to freeze its accounts.

The Ministry also said that the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on December 25, 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

It also said that no request or revision application has been received from MoC to review this refusal of renewal.

The MHA clarification came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that the central government froze all bank accounts of the MoC on Christmas and over 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicine.

“While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised”, she further said in her tweet message.

The officials in the Home Ministry further said that Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up to Oct 31, 2021 only. The validity was subsequently extended up to December 31, 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application was pending, they added.

However, while reviewing the MoC’s renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved, the officials further said, adding that the FCRA registration of MoC is valid up to December 31, 2021 and it did not freeze any accounts of MoC, rather the State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to freeze its accounts, the Ministry added further.

Though the Missionaries of Charity was not ready to say anything, sources privy to the development said that there were some complaints against the organisation and the central government was keeping an eye on some of its bank accounts.

Central govt freezes bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity



Kolkata: In a significant development, the central government has frozen all the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity — the non-profit organisation formed by Mother Teresa to help the people.

The central authorities issued orders on Sunday evening to cease all transactions through these bank accounts across India, leaving 22,000 patients and people without any treatment and food.

Though the authorities of Missionaries of Charity were not ready to say anything, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the behaviour of the central government.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.

“While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” she wrote on her verified Twitter account.

CPM leader Surya Kanta Mishra wrote on Twitter, “Yesterday, Christmas Day the Union Ministry FROZED ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The Govt has frozen all the accounts in India, including cash in hand. Their 22,000 patients, including employees, are left without food and medicines.”

Though the Missionaries of Charity was not ready to say anything, sources privy to the development said that there were some complaints against the organisation and the central government was keeping an eye on some of its bank accounts. The central government froze all the accounts of the organisation to carry on with the investigation.