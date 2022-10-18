Missionary Families of Christ to Host ‘ Dress to Shine – Family Edition

Mangaluru: Missionary Families of Christ (MFC India), formerly known as Couples for Christ India is a Catholic covenant community of lay faithful and comes under the Family Commission in the respective Diocese. Its primary work is evangelization, founded on family renewal, by focusing on defending Faith, Family and Life.

The community has established different ministries for kids (MFC Kids), youth (MFC Youth), singles (MFC Singles), couples (MFC Couples), Handmaids (MFC Handmaids) and servants (MFC Servants). Together these provide a “womb-to-tomb” renewal ministry, where persons are evangelized from a very young age and are sustained as they grow through the different stages and states of life.

MFC was initiated in Mangaluru in the year 2003 in response to the invitation of the Bishop of Mangalore diocese under the initiative of Fr Victor D’Mello, the then director of the Family Life Service Centre. The movement in Mangaluru is now headed by Melvin and Neetha Fernandes under the guidance of their spiritual director Fr. Anil D’Souza who is also the director of the Family Life Service Centre Bajjodi. MFC Mangaluru has nearly 200 active members and has a presence in more than 15 parishes around the Diocese

MFC Kids is one of the Sections of Missionary Families of Christ (MFC) that assists parents in developing and nurturing Christian values in their children by teaching them and guiding them towards knowing God as they grow to become God-fearing and responsible men and women, providing a planned environment that would embody the MFC culture. It is open to all children of members aged 4-12.

MFC strengthens the parish and its families by serving in various capacities and conducting different programs. One such event that MFC Kids Mangalore is hosting this year is the ‘Dress to Shine – Family edition’. After one successful edition of ‘Dress to Shine’ organised for children all over the diocese to dress up as their favourite saints in 2021. This year, the Missionary Families of Christ is yet again eager to include every member of the family in this event.

The Bible is not short of inspirational characters. From the innocent Suzanna to the heroic Esther and courageous Judith, from the young David to the strong Samson to powerful prophets like Jonah, Elijah and Moses.

So, come together as a family and act out a story today. Record a video of 30 seconds.

Refer to the link: https://forms.gle/ iL7U479rKcwi52bGA



or

Scan the QR code on the poster above for competition & recording guidelines and also send in the entries by the 23rd of October 2022



Spark your creative juices today, for there is no end to the many roles you can play. That said, we hope you tell us a very interesting story

For further details you may contact :

William – 9845348533

Deepa – 9880048538

